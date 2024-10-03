Bayern Munich hứng chịu trận thua sốc vì một siêu phẩm
(Dân trí) - Bayern Munich đã bất ngờ hứng chịu thất bại 0-1 trước Aston Villa. Cầu thủ dự bị Jhon Duran là người đã ghi bàn duy nhất giúp Aston Villa tạo nên cú sốc ở trận đấu này.
Bàn thắng
Aston Villa: Duran (79')
Đội hình thi đấu
Aston Villa: Martínez; Konsa, Diego Carlos, Torres, Digne; Philogene, Onana (Barkley 60'), Tielemans, Ramsey (Bailey 27' - Maatsen 60'); Rogers, Watkins (Duran 70')
Bayern Munich: Neuer; Davies, Upamecano, Kim (Goretzka 86'), Kimmich; Pavlović (Palhinha 76'), Laimer (Tel 86'); Gnabry, Olise (sane 66'), Coman (Musiala 46'), Kane