Henry đưa Barcelona tiến vào bán kết
<P class=MsoNormal style="MARGIN: 0in 0in 0pt"><SPAN class=sommario>Thierry Henry đã ghi bàn thắng duy nhất, qua đó giúp <?xml:namespace prefix = st1 ns = "urn:schemas-microsoft-com:office:smarttags" /><st1:City w:st="on"><st1:place w:st="on">Barcelona</st1:place></st1:City> vượt qua Villarreal 1-0 tại trận tứ kết lượt về cúp Nhà vua đêm qua. Thất bại của “tàu ngầm vàng” không khó hiểu khi mà họ phải chơi thiếu người trong cả nửa sau trận đấu.<?xml:namespace prefix = o ns = "urn:schemas-microsoft-com:office:office" /><o:p></o:p></SPAN></P>