Sonasea Villas & Resort - Bản hòa ca nhan sắc và vẻ đẹp đất trời
Part 1: The right approach to English vocabulary building
I was recently invited to a conference to give a speech on English vocabulary learning. Upon being asked by a university student, “How could I have such a huge vocabulary when my memory is not particularly good?” I replied that I have never considered my memory anything special. From my perspective, the key to developing a strong vocabulary is a rational approach to learning. It is not how good one’s memory is but how effective his/her learning methods are that makes all the difference.