The Moffatts - Like I Love U
"Like I Love U" là ca khúc mà bốn anh em nhà The Moffats thực hiện cùng nhau và phát hành vào năm 2018. Take a trip back down memory lane to the 90's as you listen to Like I Love U. Like I Love U is a song reflective of TRUE Moffatt Music - flowing melodies, catchy guitar riffs, strong lead vocals and harmonies as smooth as silk. Video treatment, filming and post production by "Noodlehead Pictures" Calgary, Alberta, Canada. http://www.noodleheadpictures.com The Moffatts thank Kaitlyn Schmidt for appearing in the video! Follow The Moffatts: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/themoffatts Twitter - https://twitter.com/themoffattsofcl Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/themoffatts YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/c/TheMoffattsOfficial Available on these digital platforms: Multi stores - https://TheMoffatts.lnk.to/LikeiLoveU Apple Music - https://apple.co/2s9rnMe iTunes - https://apple.co/2s7qe7T Spotify - https://spoti.fi/2s4MzDI JOOX - https://bit.ly/2Ltjgml Trueid Music - https://bit.ly/2kptTdU LINE TV - https://tv.line.me/v/3272574 Deezer - https://bit.ly/2s73lCr Đọc thêm
