The Moffatts - Like I Love U

"Like I Love U" là ca khúc mà bốn anh em nhà The Moffats thực hiện cùng nhau và phát hành vào năm 2018. Take a trip back down memory lane to the 90's as you listen to Like I Love U. Like I Love U is a song reflective of TRUE Moffatt Music - flowing melodies, catchy guitar riffs, strong lead vocals and harmonies as smooth as silk. Video treatment, filming and post production by "Noodlehead Pictures" Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The Moffatts thank Kaitlyn Schmidt for appearing in the video!