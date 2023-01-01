Lampard: “Cầu cho Chelsea không đụng Liverpool”
<P class=MsoNormal style="MARGIN: 0in 0in 0pt"><SPAN class=storybody>Tiền vệ Frank Lampard rất muốn tránh </SPAN><?xml:namespace prefix = st1 ns = "urn:schemas-microsoft-com:office:smarttags" /><st1:place><SPAN class=storybody><SPAN lang=VI style="mso-ansi-language: VI">Liverpool</SPAN></SPAN></st1:place><SPAN class=storybody> khỏi những lá phiếu may rủi trong lễ bốc thăm tứ kết </SPAN><SPAN class=storybody><SPAN lang=VI style="mso-ansi-language: VI">Champions League</SPAN> vào ngày mai.<?xml:namespace prefix = o ns = "urn:schemas-microsoft-com:office:office" /><o:p></o:p></SPAN></P>